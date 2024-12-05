Player Writes ‘Jesus’ On Armband Despite Warning

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guéhi, wrote “Jesus loves you” on his rainbow-coloured captain’s armband against Ipswich Town on Tuesday despite a reminder from England’s Football Association (FA) over religious messages.

The England international played all 90 minutes of Palace’s 1-0 win over Ipswich.

The rainbow-coloured armbands, which feature the branding of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community, were issued to all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of last weekend’s matches.

ESPN revealed earlier on Tuesday that Guéhi could have been being charged by the FA when he wrote “I love Jesus” on his rainbow armband for Palace’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Instead, the FA reminded Palace and Guéhi about their responsibilities that the appearance of a religious message on any item of clothing is prohibited as stated in Rule A4 of the FA’s kit and advertising regulations.

A modification was made to the law last summer to make it clear that all captains “must wear an armband which is simple and conforms to the requirements of Law 4 relating to slogans, statements, images and advertising.”

“Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well,” Glasner told Amazon Prime.

He added: “We spoke about it. He’s no child, he’s an adult, he has his opinion and we respect it.”

That Guéhi, a devout Christian, chose to write the religious slogan on an armband supporting LGBTQ+ issues could been seen as an aggravating factor.

A Stonewall spokesperson told the BBC: “It has been incredible to see so many football teams at all levels support our campaign to make sport safer and more inclusive for all.”