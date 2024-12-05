What's New

Ouattara Gets NASCO Coach Of The Month Nomination

December 5, 2024

Aboubakar Ouattara

 

The Ghana Premier League has unveiled four nominees for the November NASCO Coach of the Month award, recognising exceptional performances during the month.

The nominees are:

Aboubakar Ouattara (Hearts of Oak)

– Unbeaten in four games (3 wins, 1 draw), scoring 5 goals and conceding just 1. Hearts finished November in seventh place.

Bashir Hayford (Kpando Heart of Lions) -Maintained an unbeaten streak (3 wins, 1 draw), with 5 goals scored and clean sheets throughout the month.

Kwaku Danso (Bechem United) – Unbeaten with 3 wins and 1 draw, scoring 6 goals while conceding 3.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey (Nations FC) – Impressive attack with 6 goals scored and only 1 conceded in 4 matches (3 wins, 1 loss). Nations FC ended the month as the league’s second-best side.

The winner will be rewarded with a 43-inch NASCO television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

