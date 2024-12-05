Two Helicopters to Survey NPP, NDC Rallies – Police

Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi has announced that the police will deploy two helicopters to monitor rallies held by the two major political parties: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a press briefing today, ACP Ansah-Akrofi explained that following discussions with both parties, the police have implemented various security measures, including road diversions and roadblocks, to ensure law and order and to protect all participants, commuters, and the general public.

The National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), led by Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has introduced an additional layer of security by providing two helicopters for aerial surveillance of the rally grounds.

“The helicopters will offer a panoramic view of the rally areas, enabling police to monitor crowd dynamics and identify potential security threats,” she stated.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi emphasized that this initiative is designed to enhance safety and allow for real-time monitoring of activities, helping to identify any suspicious behavior that may require police intervention.

She reassured the public that the NESTF is fully prepared and committed to overseeing every aspect of the rallies, despite their proximity.

She further noted that aerial surveillance will enable the police to track crowd movements, density, and behavior, allowing them to anticipate and prevent potential issues effectively.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke