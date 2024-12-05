Police Probe Attack On Asantehene’s Convoy

In a dramatic and disturbing turn of events, the convoy of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was allegedly attacked by local youth in Techiman, Bono East Region, as he returned from a funeral in Nkoranza.

The incident, which involved stone-throwing at the buses in the convoy, has sparked a thorough investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred as the Asantehene’s convoy passed through Techiman, with local youth allegedly throwing stones at the buses.

The incident has raised concerns about community relations and the safety of high-profile individuals in the region.

However, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are working closely with the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other key figures in Techiman to gather information and resolve the matter.

Authorities are urging for calm and cooperation as the investigation continues.

“We call on the public to remain peaceful and work with the police as they look into this matter,” the statement emphasized.

The police have also appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

BY Daniel Bampoe