Mahama Shocked Over ” ‘Rented’ Crowd In Kumasi

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed shock and amazement at the massive crowd believed to be rented that attended his rally in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, over the weekend.

John Mahama, who was on a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, was visibly stunned by the massive crowd who turned up to support him.

In his address to the crowd, Mahama made several statements that highlighted his surprise and optimism about the upcoming election.

*”Someone should wake me up. Am I dreaming? Are we in Kumasi? Are we in Asanteman? Eii.”*

John Mahama’s remarks suggested that he was taken aback by the massive turnout, which he believed was a testament to the NDC’s growing popularity in the region.

*”This is why Dr. Bawumia can’t sleep. This is why when all of them go to sleep, they dream of Mahama. Any time they make utterances, they mistakenly mention my name.”*

John Mahama’s statement was a clear jab at his rival, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He implied that the NPP was intimidated by the NDC’s growing support and that he was the one who was dominating the political discourse.

*”I sense that something big is going to happen in Asanteman during this year’s election.”*

Mahama’s final statement was a clear expression of optimism and confidence about the NDC’s chances in the upcoming election.

He believed that the massive turnout in Kumasi was a sign of things to come and that the NDC was poised to make significant gains in the region.

