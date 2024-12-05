Suhum NPP Embarks On Victory Walk For Elections 2024

In a show of force and solidarity, thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members took to the streets of Suhum Constituency on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in a victory walk ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The event, led by the Parliamentary Candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, also known as Protozoa, was a testa ment to the party’s strength and popularity in the constituency.

The walk, which was attended by the National Campaign Manager, Frederick Opare-Ansah, Regional Executives, and other party members, saw participants clad in NPP paraphernalia, including T-shirts, hats, and scarves, walk through the principal streets of Suhum, chanting slogans and singing party songs.

Addressing the crowd after the walk, the leaders urged the residents to have faith in the NPP government and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Frank Asiedu Bekoe in the upcoming elections.

They highlighted the achievements of the NPP government, including the implementation of the Free SHS policy, the restoration of teacher trainee allowances, and the construction of roads and other infrastructure.

The victory walk was not just a show of strength but also a demonstration of the party’s commitment to the people of Suhum.

The NPP has been working tirelessly to deliver on its promises, and the people of Suhum are eager to reward the party with their votes.

As the election season heats up, the NPP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for victory.

With the likes of Frank Asiedu Bekoe, leading the charge, the party is confident of securing the seat in Ghana’s 9th Parliament.

The NPP’s victory walk in Suhum is a clear indication of the party’s popularity and strength in the constituency, even though the Incumbent MP, is contesting as Independent candidate.

-BY Daniel Bampoe