Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS Legacy: Over 130 Schools Benefit From Infrastructure Expansion

Since assuming office in 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made significant strides in improving the education sector.

One of his flagship programs, the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, has not only increased access to education but also led to a massive expansion of school infrastructure across the country.

In the Ashanti Region, for instance, several schools have benefited from the government’s infrastructure expansion program.

These include Kumasi Academy, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Adanwomase SHS, which also got a 12-unit classroom block; Bankoman SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Adventist SHS; Adiembra SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; Nalerigu SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; and Mpohor SHS, which got a 3-unit science block.

Other schools in the region that have benefited from the government’s infrastructure expansion program include Takoradi SHS, which received a dormitory block; Business SHS; Osei Adutwum SHS, which got an 18-unit classroom block; Attafuah SHS, which received a dormitory block and teachers’ bungalow; Kumasi High, which got a 12-unit classroom block; and Savelugu SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block and library block.

In the Northern Region, schools such as TI Ahmadiyya, which received a 12-unit classroom block and 18-unit block; Oyoko Methodist SHS, which got a dormitory and 24-unit classroom block; Barekese SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Bishop Herman SHS, which got a dormitory block; Tuobodom SHS, which received a dormitory block; Manso Adubia SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; Atebubu SHS, which received a dormitory block and assembly hall; Asare Bediako SHS, which got a single-storey dormitory block; Adventist Girls SHS, which received a single-storey dormitory block; Oti SHS, which got a dormitory block; Bawku SHS, which received a dormitory block; Tamale SHS, which got a dormitory block and 12-unit classroom block; Vakpo SHS, which received a dormitory block; Anglican SHS, which got an 18-unit classroom block; Bosome SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Bimbila SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; and Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS, which received a single-storey dormitory block.

Other schools that have benefited from the government’s infrastructure expansion program include Fiaseman SHS, which received a 600-capacity dormitory, dining hall, and kitchen; Ofori Panyin SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; Sunyani SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Winneba SHS, which got an assembly hall; Keta Business SHS; Anlo SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Bibiani Anwiaso SHS, which got a dormitory block; Tolon SHS, which received a dormitory block; Notre Dame SHS, which got a dormitory; K.O SHS, which received a dormitory; Presbyterian SHS; Dunkwa SHS; Osei Bonsu SHS; Techiman SHS, which got an assembly hall and 12-unit classroom block; St Louis SHS, which received a classroom block; Yeji SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; St Monicas, which received an 18-unit classroom block; Yamfo Anglican SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; Queen Peace SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Laribanga SHS; and Ahantaman SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block.

The rest are: St Thomas SHS; Ayerebi SHS; Hoehoe Evangelical Presbyterian SHS; Awudome SHS, which received a dormitory; Chiraa SHS, which got a dormitory; Okuapeman SHS; KTI SHS; Nkroful Agric SHS; Adawomase SHS, which received a classroom block; Huni Valley SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; Nkwanta SHS, which received a dormitory; Nafana SHS, which got a 6-unit classroom block; Sumanman SHS, which received a dormitory; Osei Kyeretwie SHS; Atweaman SHS, which got a dormitory; Samuel Otu SHS, which received an ICT block; Sandema SHS, which got a dormitory; OBOSS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; St. Augustines SHS; Accra Girls SHS; Gambaga Girls SHS, which got a dormitory block; Assin North SHS; Nglashie SHS, which received an 18-unit classroom block; Lady of Province SHS, which got a dormitory; Kumbugu SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Northern Star SHS, which got a 12-unit classroom block; Goka SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Suma SHS, which got a dormitory block and 12-unit classroom block; Bimbilla SHS; Yendi SHS, which received a dormitory and 12-unit classroom block; Assin Manso SHS; Kumasi Secondary Technical School, which got an 18-unit classroom block; Kwanu Ridge SHS; Opoku Ware SHS, which received a 12-unit classroom block; Kwabre SHS, which got a 6-unit classroom block, 12-unit classroom block, and dormitory; and Kwahu Tafo SHS._

The expansion of school infrastructure is a key component of the Akufo-Addo administration’s education policy.

The Free SHS program, launched in 2017, has increased access to secondary education, while the infrastructure expansion program has improved the learning environment for thousands of students across the country.

However, the government’s investment in education infrastructure is a testament to its commitment to providing quality education to Ghanaian children.

As the country prepares for the 2024 elections, the Akufo-Addo administration’s legacy in education is likely to be a key campaign issue.

-BY Daniel Bampoe