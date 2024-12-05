GNAD Trains 40 Adolescent Girls on Menstrual Hygiene

The Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD), with sponsorship from AmplifyChange, has organised a four-day Menstrual Hygiene Management training programme for some 40 deaf students in Tamale the Northern Region.

The training targeted adolescent girls from four schools namely Kibi School for the Deaf, Savelugu School for the Deaf, Wa School for the Deaf, and Gbeogo School for the Deaf.

The initiative aims to equip deaf students with essential information on menstrual hygiene management, enabling them to practice proper hygiene and remain engaged in their education.

In an interview with DGN Online, Juventus Dourinaah, Executive Director of GNAD, said the objective is to ensure deaf students can fully participate in their education.

“Most deaf students lack adequate information on menstrual hygiene management through radio, television, and other platforms. This training will bring them together and empower them with the necessary information they need.”

Mr. Dourinaah noted that many deaf students rely on their peers for information, which can be misleading.

“Imagine receiving information about menstrual hygiene from a friend who is not an expert. This is why we have decided to involve experts to provide them with accurate information.”

He revealed that GNAD conducted research indicating a significant lack of awareness about menstrual hygiene management among deaf students.

“Some students even skip school during their menses, believing they are sick. This shows how little their understanding of menstrual hygiene, he said.

The Executive Director expressed optimism that the trained students would become peer educators, sharing their knowledge with classmates in their respective schools.

The Executive Director of GNAD revealed that they have distributed about 3,000 sanitary pads and other menstrual hygiene materials to deaf students.

“Many students come from underprivileged backgrounds and struggle to access pads and other hygiene materials. Their parents often lack the resources to provide these necessities. This year alone, we have distributed about 3,000 pads to students across the country.”

Nora Naaso, Headmistress of the Savelugu School for the Deaf, expressed gratitude to GNAD for this important initiative, noting its potential positive impact on the students’ hygiene management.

“If girls are not adequately supported with pads and other menstrual hygiene materials, it affects their health, attendance, and overall learning outcomes in school.”

She added that the training would help reduce the stigma surrounding menstruation among girls and boost their confidence to interact with peers during this time.

The Headmistress of the Savelugu School for the Deaf appealed to organisations and institutions to provide changing rooms for girls in schools, where they can comfortably change during their menstruation.

Madam Gloria Ntim, Unit Head for Education for the Hearing Impaired at the Ghana Education Service (GES), hinted that a Ghana Sign Language dictionary has been developed to enhance teaching and learning in deaf schools across the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale