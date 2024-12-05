Otumfuo Blesses Bawumia for Elections

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has offered his blessings to the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia, ahead of Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

This was after the NPP leader, who is the sitting Vice President, and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’ visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region today.

Dr. Bawumia during the visit respectfully asked for the Asante King’s blessings to enable him win the impending elections and the Asantehene granted his wish by fervently praying and blessing him for him ahead of the elections.

According to the NPP presidential candidate, he knows the Asantehene’s influence and power in Asanteman and the country at large so the blessings of the Asante King could boost his ambition of becoming the next president.

Dr. Bawumia stated that before he started his nationwide tour in the country to lead the NPP as the ruling political party’s presidential candidate, he sought the support and blessings of the Asante king and it went well for him.

The NPP presidential candidate also noted that before the commencement of his campaign as the NPP flagbearer, he again, sought the blessing and support of the Asantehene, whom he consider as his own father.

Dr. Bawumia said now that he has concluded his national campaign tour it was important that he returned to the Manhyia Palace and thank the Asantehene for helping him to complete the tour without any problems.

“I have been able to complete my tour in all the 275 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country for votes and it has been successful so far. Before the start of the campaign I sought the help of the Asantehene.

“Now that I have successfully completed the tour, which officially ends today, Thursday, December 5, 2024, it’s prudent that I have to come to my father and wholeheartedly thank him for his support”, he said.

Dr. Bawumia said he and his running mate, Dr. Prempeh, have the wherewithal to lead the country to the Promised Land as president and vice president, respectively, urging the populace to vote massively for the NPP.

He particularly appealed passionately to the people of the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold, to continue to stand firm behind the NPP with their precious votes so that the party would make history by winning the polls.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi