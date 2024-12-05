IDEG-CFI Unveils National Election Situation Room

Dignitaries at the launch of the situation room

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) have officially launched a National Election Situation Room aimed at ensuring transparency and credibility in the upcoming 2024 general election.

This initiative seeks to address the uncoordinated spread of civil society situation rooms across the nation, creating a centralized hub for monitoring electoral activities.

The primary objective is to uphold the foundational principles that have supported the country’s three decades of parliamentary democracy.

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of IDEG, emphasised that the situation room will gather data, provide analysis, and share findings with the public.

He noted that the collaboration between IDEG and CFI aims to connect with various stakeholders, delivering timely and credible information to authorities for prompt action.

“This initiative is intended to enhance networks, coordination, collaboration, and systematic documentation of experiences, which will subsequently be published,” Dr. Akwetey stated. He expressed optimism that these situation rooms could eventually lead to reforms within the country’s political landscape.

The idea for the situation room emerged from concerns about potential violence surrounding the 2008 elections, with hopes that it could influence policy development and improve the electoral process.

The IDEG-CFI situation room will operate for 12 hours daily, extending to 24 hours on election day until the final results are announced. A dedicated team of experts has been assembled to manage internal communications and external outreach.

During the launch, Dr. Fred Deegbe, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, called for peaceful elections and national unity. He expressed confidence that the country would successfully navigate this electoral cycle, just as it had in previous years.

Head of Advocacy and Institutional Relations at IDEG, Kwesi Jonah, highlighted the sensitivity of elections in Ghana due to their potential to incite violence.

He reiterated that IDEG and CFI are collaborating with national electoral bodies and security services to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke