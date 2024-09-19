NDC Supporter Destroys Bawumia Posters At National Cathedral Site

A disturbing video has emerged online, showing a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) brazenly defacing posters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the National Cathedral construction site.

The perpetrator, wearing a black shirt with dreadlocks, was captured on camera vandalizing billboards bearing Dr. Bawumia’s image.

His actions were accompanied by verbal insults directed at President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

What’s more alarming is the apparent inaction of police officers present at the scene.



Despite the vandalism occurring in their presence, they failed to intervene or apprehend the perpetrator.

The motivations behind the vandalism became clear when the individual was heard stating that President Akufo-Addo had wasted money on the National Cathedral project, justifying his destructive actions.

The incident took a further disturbing turn when other NDC members, participating in a nearby demonstration at the Electoral Commission (EC) office, broke through a section of the fence surrounding the construction site.

They then proceeded to enter the area, jumping into the dugout pit and swimming in the mud.

Photos and videos of this incident were subsequently shared on social media, with the perpetrators sarcastically labeling the National Cathedral project as a “swimming pool.”

This reference was likely intended to criticize the alleged allocation of $58 million for the project.

The vandalism and subsequent social media posts have sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for swift action from the Ghana Police Service.

Critics argue that this incident highlights a broader issue of political intolerance and the need for law enforcement to maintain neutrality and uphold the rule of law.

-BY Daniel Bampoe