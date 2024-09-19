Public Health Emergency Declared in Ghana Over Polio Detection

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye

The Ministry of Health in Ghana has declared a public health emergency following the detection of a circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in an environmental sample from Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The Discovery

The Polio Laboratory at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) detected the sample on August 20, 2024.

Initial testing on September 3 indicated the presence of poliovirus, which was later confirmed as cVDPV2 on September 5, 2024.

Government Response

Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye assured that the Ghana Health Service has initiated measures to address the situation, including:field investigations to trace the source of the infection, assessing the geographical spread, evaluating the risk of further transmission to humans, enhancing surveillance and improving public communication.

Prevention Measures

Dr. Okoe Boye urged the public to practice better personal hygiene and maintain good sanitation to reduce the risk of transmission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been notified, and Ghana’s health authorities are working closely with international partners to contain the outbreak.