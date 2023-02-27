NDC Thugs After Chairman’s Neck

Some thugs believed to be aligned to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), appear to be on the heels of the Greater Accra regional chairman of the party.

The suspected hoodlums allegedly ransacked the office of the Regional Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore for the third time ostensibly to harm him.

The thugs allegedly raided the office of the chairman in his absence in a Rambo style on Monday dawn, when they stormed the Teshie, First Junction office in Accra without taking anything away except laptop computer.

They reportedly stole a laptop belonging to the Regional Chairman and vandalized other properties.

The accounts officer at the office, Albert Luterodt speaking on the radio said the incident came as a shock to them.

He explained that “We came to work at exactly 8 am today, and we realized the whole place had been messed up. The accounts office and the cashier’s office were forcibly opened. They entered Ashie Moore’s main office to steal his laptop. They have destroyed everything.”

However, Nii Ashie Moore who later went to the office to witness the incident in a post on his Facebook page expressed worry about the unexpected incident.

He said “Romans 8:38-39 – “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

He added that “Sunday was the third attempt to assassinate me after our NDC GAR Regional elections. Thank God I changed my sleeping location again”.

The Regional chairman has been at loggerheads with some regional executive with accusation of running a one-man show and attacking other regional officers.

Meanwhile, the matter has since been reported to the Police, and they have launched investigations into the events.

Ashie Moore said he is requesting for police protection since his life is in danger.

