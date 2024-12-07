NDC Will Bring Ghana Backwards In First Year – Asiedu Nketiah

In a shocking revelation, National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has outlined the party’s plans to focus on rebuilding Ghana’s state institutions if it wins the December 7 election.

Speaking at the party’s final rally at Zurak Park in Madina, Accra, Mr. Nketiah stressed that restoring governance and accountability structures would take precedence over development projects in the first year of an NDC administration.

As far as I am concerned, the reset of our state institutions—those of governance, accountability, and the management of our natural resources—is far more important than isolated development projects,” he declared on Thursday, December 5.

This move has raised eyebrows, as it seems to suggest that the NDC will put development projects on the backburner, potentially stalling progress in the country.

Asiedu Nketiah’s statement has sparked concerns that the NDC’s plan to “reset” state institutions could lead to a reversal of the progress made by the current administration.

“For the first year, I urge all of you to let us focus on resetting the institutions of governance and democracy in this country. If we get the institutions right, then any development we undertake will be lasting,” he said.

He cautioned against leaving state institutions in their current state of decay, warning that no development initiative could thrive under such conditions.

In the past, Asiedu Nketiah has been vocal about his opposition to the current government’s policies, and his directive to NDC MPs to boycott any emergency recall of Parliament just three weeks before the general elections has added to the growing political tension.

The NDC Chairman has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of planning to exploit such a recall for corrupt purposes.

While the NDC’s plan to rebuild state institutions may seem like a noble endeavor, critics argue that it could lead to a slowdown in development projects, ultimately bringing Ghana backwards.

The country has made significant progress in recent years, and it remains to be seen whether the NDC’s plan will build upon this progress or hinder it.

Asiedu Nketiah’s statement has also raised questions about the NDC’s priorities and whether they are truly committed to moving Ghana forward.

-BY Daniel Bampoe