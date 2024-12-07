Tensions Run High In Koforidua… As Mustapha Gbande Leads NDC Supporters

Mustapha Gbande

Reports are emerging of a tense situation in Koforidua, where Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been spotted with a convoy of four cars and machomen.

According to eyewitnesses, Gande was seen walking around, shouting, and making phone calls, instructing his supporters to take action.

The situation is said to have escalated when Grande allegedly told his supporters, “They’ve brought soldiers, and so what? If they have soldiers, we have some too. I’ve told you what to do. Go there, listen to me, not Kevor, and if they fire, they too will fire.”

This statement has raised concerns about the potential for violence and intimidation.

Gbande’s actions are not entirely surprising, given his previous comments on the need for the NDC to adopt some aggression to return to power.

In the past, he has also been involved in controversies, including a recent incident where he apologized for urging NDC supporters to arm themselves with cutlasses during the 2024 elections.

The presence of machomen and the alleged instructions given by Gbande have created a sense of unease among locals.

Eyewitnesses report that the machomen appear to be fearful for their lives, and the Regional Chairman, Mark Oliver Kevor, another NDC supporter, is said to be unhappy with Gbande’s actions.

A Daily Guide Report