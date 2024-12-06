Ghana Bar Association Urges Tolerance Ahead of 2024 Elections

Efua Ghartey

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has issued a call for utmost tolerance and restraint from Ghanaians during and after the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement signed by its President, Mrs. Efua Ghartey, the Association emphasized the importance of peaceful, free, and fair elections.

GBA President Mrs. Efua Ghartey, who made history as the first female president of the Ghana Bar Association, urged citizens to conduct themselves with integrity, respect, and civility, even in the face of differing opinions. The Association also reminded its members to be worthy ambassadors in promoting the tenets of a good election.

Ghana is set to hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The two leading candidates are current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Other candidates in the presidential race include Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako.