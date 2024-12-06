Ethiopian Airlines’ Inaugural International Flight Lands At Prempeh I International Airport

In a historic moment for Ghana’s aviation industry, Ethiopian Airlines’ inaugural international flight, ETH8719, touched down at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance its air transport network.

The flight, which departed from London Gatwick, arrived at 10:30 am on Friday, December 6, 2024, amidst fanfare and traditional drumming and dancing.

This development is a culmination of years of planning and collaboration between the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and Ethiopian Airlines. The new route is expected to boost connectivity between the UK and Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, and position Kumasi as a major travel hub in the region.

Background: Kumasi’s Rise to Prominence

Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, has long been a significant cultural and economic center in Ghana.

However, its potential as a travel destination has been hindered by limited air connectivity.

The city’s airport, previously known as Kumasi Airport, was upgraded to international status in 2022, paving the way for direct international flights.

The GACL’s efforts to establish Kumasi as a major aviation hub have been driven by the need to decentralize air travel in Ghana and promote regional development.

The authority has invested heavily in upgrading the airport’s infrastructure, including the construction of a new terminal building and the installation of modern air navigation systems.

The Impact of the New Route

The direct flight between London Gatwick and Kumasi is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy.

Tourism, trade, and investment opportunities are expected to increase, as travelers from the UK and other parts of the world can now access Kumasi more easily.

For international travelers, the new route offers a more convenient and cost-effective way to visit Kumasi and its surrounding areas.

The city is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the Manhyia Palace Museum and the Kumasi National Cultural Centre.

Business travelers will also benefit from the direct flight, as it will facilitate easier access to Kumasi’s growing business community.

The city is home to several major industries, including textiles, food processing, and mining.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the inaugural flight marks a significant milestone, there are still challenges to be addressed.

The GACL and Ethiopian Airlines must work to ensure that the route is sustainable and profitable in the long term.

However, the opportunities presented by the new route are vast.

