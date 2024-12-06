Interior Ministry Closes Land Borders Ahead Of Elections

In a move to ensure the integrity of the December 7 general elections, the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the temporary closure of all land borders, effective immediately.

The closure, which will last until 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2024, is part of a broader effort to maintain peace and stability during the electoral process.

This development comes on the heels of a peace pact signed by political parties and their presidential candidates, committing to peaceful elections.

The pact, signed on December 5, 2024, aims to promote a stable environment during the elections and emphasizes the importance of accepting the results of the polls.

The Ministry’s decision to close the land borders is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential security threats or disruptions to the electoral process.

The closure will be enforced by State Security Agencies, and citizens and travelers are urged to cooperate with the authorities.

The temporary closure of land borders is not unprecedented in Ghana. In the past, similar measures had been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

The Ministry’s move is a testament to the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability during this critical period.

As Ghana prepares to go to the polls, the international community is watching with keen interest.

The country has a reputation for conducting peaceful and credible elections, and the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the integrity of the process are a step in the right direction.

The Ministry of the Interior has urged all citizens and travelers to cooperate with the State Security Agencies enforcing the temporary closure of land borders.

The closure is a necessary measure to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections, and the Ministry is confident that it will contribute to a successful and credible electoral process.

