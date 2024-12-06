We Are Set for December 7 Polls – Police

The Ghana Police Service has announced that its officers are fully prepared for tomorrow’s general elections, which will take place across 276 constituencies.

During a brief press conference, Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah Akrofi, stated that the officers assigned to maintain peace and order at various polling stations have received thorough training and are ready to assist voters and Electoral Commission officials in fulfilling their constitutional mandate to conduct peaceful elections.

She also took the opportunity to express gratitude to state agencies for their generous support in providing vehicles for the 2024 election security operations.

“We are thankful to several agencies, including the Ministry of Education, district assemblies, and local government bodies across the country, for their positive response. Their contributions of pickups and buses will significantly enhance our election operations,” she added.

Voter Regulations

As Ghanaians prepare to cast their votes, ACP Ansah Akrofi reminded eligible voters of their responsibilities during the electoral process.

She outlined several key points to ensure a smooth voting experience:

1. Voter Identification: Voters should arrive at their polling stations with valid voter ID cards and join the queue respectfully.

2. Ballot Collection: After biometric verification, voters must collect their presidential and parliamentary ballot papers from the polling assistant.

3. Ballot Verification: Voters should check that their ballot papers are unmarked and bear the necessary validation stamp.

4. One Vote Policy: Each voter is entitled to cast one vote at the designated booth for their chosen presidential and parliamentary candidates.

5. Post-Voting Protocol: After casting their votes, voters should leave the polling station promptly.

6. Respect for Others: All voters must respect the rights of others to vote for their preferred candidates and avoid jumping the queue to prevent misunderstandings.

7. Counting Observation: Voters may return to the polling station at 5:00 p.m., the close of polling, to observe the counting of ballots.

ACP Ansah Akrofi urged all citizens to adhere to these guidelines and conduct themselves in a manner that ensures a peaceful electoral process. “Rest assured, our security officers will be present to maintain order and ensure everything proceeds as planned,” she added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke