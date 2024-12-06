NLA Announces Changes To Draw Schedule For Farmers’ Day, Election Day

In a public announcement made on Thursday, December 5, 2024, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) informed the public of changes to its draw schedule in observance of Farmers’ Day and Election Day.

The NLA has postponed the National Weekly Lotto Draw and all other draws scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, to Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Additionally, due to the statutory public holiday on Friday, December 6, 2024, in celebration of Farmers’ Day, draws scheduled for that day will also be drawn on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The NLA has released a revised schedule for the postponed draws, which includes:

Sunday, December 8, 2024 – 1:30 PM

– VAG Friday

– NoonRush Friday

– Super 6

– DAYWA Chopmoney

– Afriluck Friday Anopa Bosuo

– Afriluck Friday Midday Cash

– VAG Saturday

– NoonRush Saturday

– Afriluck Saturday Anopa Bosuo

– Afriluck Saturday Midday Cash

– DAYWA Rush Hour

Sunday, December 8, 2024 – 6:00 PM

– Friday Bonanza

– Afriluck Super Friday

– DAYWA Direct Friday

– National Weekly Lotto

– Afriluck Super Saturday

– DAYWA Direct Saturday

– Sunday Aseda

– Afriluck Super Sunday

– DAYWA Direct Sunday Special

The NLA has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the changes and has assured the public that this announcement supersedes all previous publications on the subject matter.

The NLA’s decision to postpone the draws is in line with its commitment to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted lottery process, despite the upcoming elections and public holidays.

The authority has been conducting draws regularly, with the latest results showing winning numbers for games such as the Fortune Thursday Lotto, DAYWA, Super 6, and VAG.

-BY Daniel Bampoe