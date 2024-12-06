Blows At NDC Press Confab; Supporters Lock Up Joseph Yamin

A dramatic scene unfolded at a press conference addressed by National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, and Kofi Boakye as some supporters, reportedly part of the party’s internal taskforce, disrupted the event.

The supporters were unhappy with the leadership’s handling of claims that individuals posing as military personnel were being deployed to 32 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

The incident highlights the growing tensions within the NDC, just days before the December 7 polls.

Joseph Yamin, who has been a vocal advocate for the party’s victory, was forced to abandon the press conference as the situation became increasingly chaotic.

According to eyewitnesses, the supporters, who were allegedly part of the party’s internal taskforce, accused the leadership of failing to act on their concerns.

They claimed that the deployment of fake military personnel to the Ashanti Region was a deliberate attempt to intimidate voters and rig the elections.

Joseph Yamin, in his remarks before the press conference was disrupted, warned that the party would resist any attempts to use the military to create unrest.

However, his assurances did little to calm the nerves of the agitated supporters.

This incident is not the first time that the NDC has faced internal conflicts.

In the past, the party has struggled with factionalism and power struggles, which have often spilled into the public domain.

-BY Daniel Bampoe