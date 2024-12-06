GNPC Foundation Outdoors 150 Projects

Some of the participants

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Freddie Blay, has praised the GNPC Foundation for its numerous initiatives that have made significant impacts in many communities and the lives of individuals in the country.

“We have to commend the GNPC Foundation and its Executive Director, Dr. Dominic Eduah, for using the small percentage of the oil revenue it gets from GNPC to embark on numerous projects and other initiatives geared towards improving the living standards of Ghanaians,” he stressed.

Mr. Freddie Blay stated this when he officially commissioned about 150 impactful projects initiated by the GNPC Foundation nationwide at a colourful ceremony in Takoradi.

The initiatives included the construction of classroom and dormitory blocks, health, water, and sanitation facilities as well as sports facilities including astro turfs and scholarships to students among others.

He told the gathering that what the GNPC Foundation has done indicated that the oil found in the country has become a blessing to the people unlike in other oil-producing African countries.

He added that over 700,000 jobs would be created with the construction of the Petroleum Hub currently ongoing in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.

He also mentioned the construction of the GNPC Operational Headquarters in Takoradi and praised the Member of Parliament for the area, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, for the various roles he played in ensuring that the project came to fruition.

Mr Freddie Blay was grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve Ghanaians as the Board Chairman of GNPC.

He was very optimistic that Ghana has a lot of potential that will be unearthed shortly with support from the Foundation.

The Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah noted that the Region had benefitted immensely from the NPP government.

He stressed the need for the people to continue to support the current government.

He mentioned that the free Senior High School policy had increased enrolment from 13,000 to 65,000 in the Region.

Mr. Darko-Mensah mentioned the construction of 12 hospital projects and over 2000 kilometers of roads that have been awarded in the Region.

Awulae Agama-Tu Gyan, Chief of Gwira Banso who chaired the programme also praised the Foundation for its mission to affect and impact lives.

He encouraged the chiefs in the region to take responsibility for the projects and ensure that they served the intended purposes and encouraged the Foundation to complete some ongoing projects in his traditional area.

The Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah took the participants through how the structured Corporate Social Investment programme of the Foundation had transformed many lives.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi