Nana Fires Pastor! Over Religious Comments

President Akufo-Addo has had cause to criticise the comments of the supposed man of God who has asked Christians not to vote for a Muslim as President.

It follows revelations by Reverend Yaw Owusu Ansah, Accra West Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International to the effect that a group of Ghanaian pastors were scheming against the presidential bid of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, on religious grounds.

Rev. Yaw Owusu-Ansah revealed an alarming conversation that took place on a well-established WhatsApp platform populated by prominent Ghanaian pastors during the latest edition of the Adom Ahengua program on

Adom FM.

The unnamed pastor, whom Owusu-Ansah claimed was influential and respected, was said to have urged his colleagues to rally against voting for Dr. Bawumia simply because he is Muslim.

The pastor suggested that they should inform their congregations that it would be a “privilege” not to vote for a Muslim to lead Ghana.

Owusu-Ansah, who chose not to name the individual directly, condemned the message

as “childish” and “divisive.”

He passionately shared his thoughts during a live session, stating that such behaviour was out of touch with the reality of Ghana’s diverse religious landscape.

“This approach is not only misguided but deeply childish,” Owusu-Ansah said. “I have personally experienced how Muslims can listen to the gospel without allowing their faith to be a barrier. Why can’t we show the same respect for a Muslim leader?”

Even though Owusu-Ansah did not name names, speculation has been rife that the Pastor involved is a popular Christian leader whose church is in Dzorwulu a big church and congregation.

But speaking at the Legon rally, yesterday, President Akufo-Addo condemned the utterances by the purported man of God.

“Sadly, yesterday a pastor told his congregation that they should not vote for Dr Bawumia because he is a Muslim,” the President stated.

“No Pastor should sow seeds of discord among Ghanaians by making “provocative religious statement, “he added.

The President said both Christians and Muslims had been living in peace and harmony, therefore, Ghanaians should not allow anyone to divide the nation on religious lines.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent