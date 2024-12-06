Northern Ghana PAVE Project Launched

CSD Reform officials with stakeholders at the launch of PAVE in Northern Ghana Project in Tamale

The Center for Social Development Reform (CSD Reform) with support from underserved communities.

The PAVE in Northern Ghana Project framework will reach out to a total of nine districts and 27 communities in the Northern, Savanna, and North-East Regions.

The project seeks to significantly influence the electoral process by promoting peace and civic engagement by utilising local languages such as Dagbanli, Likpankpaln, Anufor, Gonja, Mol/Bimoba, and Fufulde to create and disseminate voter literacy materials, ensuring inclusivity and fostering participation among minority and excluded groups.

The PAVE in Northern Ghana Project aims to strengthen the electoral process by ensuring that the voices of all eligible voters are heard and respected, irrespective of their background through community engagement and targeted education, the project seeks to build a more inclusive and peaceful electoral environment in the region.

The overall goal of the PAVE project is to improve peace and security in Ghana’s electoral process through transparency and civic consciousness by increasing civic awareness among minority ethnic groups and ensuring their participation in the electoral process.

Executive Director of the CSD Reform, David Y. Issaka indicated that the project plans several interventions such as inception meetings with leaders of minority groups, development of voter education materials in local languages, collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for awareness campaigns, establishment of interfaith civic awareness teams and conducting voter education in public spaces and places of worship.

He noted that the current challenges facing Ghana, including internal conflicts related to land access, ethnicity, and rising youth unemployment, which stood at 18.2% in 2023 have the potential to undermine peace and security, especially during elections, as the affected youth may be exploited for political violence.

“The consequence of this is that disaffected youth without education, job, vocation, or prospect of a meaningful future are vulnerable and potential targets for any groups of persons to exploit. Such exploitation could be intensified by the unresolved structural issues in society or pulled by the psychological conditions of the youth or both. The youth also serve as a fodder for recruitment to foment troubles.”

Mr. Issaka called for support and cooperation from stakeholders to ensure that the interventions planned were executed without any hindrance.

“We have commenced the dissemination of the voter literacy materials with the state-of-the-art audio-visual van in the Central Gonja District covering Yapei, Buipei, and Mpaha, after this launch we will be reaching your district before, during, and after the elections.”

Member of the Northern Region Peace Council, Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani lauded the PAVE in Northern Ghana Project and urged residents to ensure that peace in the region is sustained before, during, and after the December 7 general election.

“ Sustainable peace is good for our development and so I call on everybody in the region to be ambassadors of peace and ensure that they preach peace in their Mosques, Churches, and everywhere across the country for a peaceful society.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale