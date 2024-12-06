NR YEA Supports 52 Graduates With Industrial Sewing Machines

Mr. Haruna Mohammed presenting the industrial sewing machines to beneficiaries in Tamale

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Northern Region, has supported 52 graduates of the garment and apparel module with industrial sewing machines.

The garment and apparel module is designed to bridge skill gaps and create sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring and dressmaking, ultimately contributing to growth and development.

The garment and apparel module provides beneficiaries with in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking, including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making, and alterations.

At a short ceremony in Tamale, the Northern Regional Director of the YEA, Haruna Mohammed, said the beneficiaries went through a six-month training and were also given a stipend of GHS 500 each month.

He was optimistic that the support given to the graduates would enable them to start their businesses as well as train others in their various communities to reduce unemployment in the country.

“ Today they are graduates and masters on their own and being independent and we hope that they will be financially independent and employ more people into their businesses.”

The Northern Region YEA Director urged the graduates to maintain the machines given to them for the betterment of their families and mother Ghana.

“The machines must be seen as their property and not for government and ensure that they constantly service the machines to sustain its durability.”

A graduate Okumah Alberta, thanked the YEA for their support throughout their training as well as the machines donated to them to start their businesses.

She noted that starting a business after the completion of the programme was a challenge to her because of the lack of finances to buy a few machines and other equipment and expressed her excitement about receiving the industrial machine.

“I completed the programme last month and I couldn’t afford to buy the machines to start my business so I’m so excited because I used my phone to search for the price of the machine and I was overwhelmed. I want to say thank you to YEA for giving me this opportunity to start my own business and I will also enroll young girls in my community and train them as well to impact the area,” she said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale