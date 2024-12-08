NDC Wins Majority In Parliament Per Provisional Results

In a historic turn of events, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured a majority in Parliament, according to provisional results from the 2024 general elections.

As the country awaits the official declaration of the presidential results, the NDC’s parliamentary victory is a significant milestone in the nation’s democratic journey.

The NDC’s impressive performance saw them win a staggering over 180 seats out of 276, with notable strongholds in the Northern Region, Upper East Region, and Volta Region.

In the Northern Region, the NDC secured *11 out of 18 seats*, while in the Upper East Region, they swept all 11 seats.

The Volta Region also remained a traditional NDC stronghold, with the party winning all 18 seats.

Other regions where the NDC performed exceptionally well include the Oti Region, where they won *9 out of 9 seats, and the Central Region, where they secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The Greater Accra Region also saw the NDC win 30 out of 34 seats, a significant feat in the country’s capital.

As the nation waits with bated breath for the presidential results, the NDC’s parliamentary victory is a significant boost to their chances of forming the next government.

The provisional results also highlight the NDC’s gains in regions traditionally considered strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In the Ashanti Region, for instance, the NDC won 7 out of 47 seats, a notable improvement from previous elections.

As the Electoral Commission continues to tally the final results, the NDC’s parliamentary majority is a clear indication of the party’s resurgence in Ghanaian politics.

With the presidential results still pending, the NDC’s supporters are eagerly awaiting the outcome, hoping that their party will emerge victorious and form the next government.

-BY Daniel Bampoe