Annoh-Dompreh Denies Losing Seat To NDC

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region has been embroiled in controversy following the December 7 parliamentary elections.

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Frank Annoh-Dompreh has denied losing his seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), despite the opposition party’s claims of victory.

According to Annoh-Dompreh, he won the election with a difference of 210 votes, citing the provisional results from the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the NDC has disputed the results, leading to tensions and violence in the constituency.

At a press conference, Annoh-Dompreh recounted the events that unfolded on election day, stating that the EC had collated results from various polling stations and forwarded them to the coalition center.

However, he explained that NDC supporters massed up at the St. Martins Senior High School, where the EC collation was ongoing, and vandalized the EC materials, including destroying pink sheets and laptops.

The situation escalated into chaos, with Annoh-Dompreh’s vehicle being vandalized, and he was forced to seek refuge.

The MP explained that the NDC supporters were armed with knives, clutches, and missiles and that the police and military had to be called in to restore order.

Annoh-Dompreh expressed his disappointment at the NDC’s actions, stating that the election was supposed to be a peaceful and civil process.

He commended the EC for their professionalism in conducting the election and called on the NDC to respect the democratic process.

The MP also presented evidence of his victory, citing the results from various polling stations, including Fotobi, where he claimed to have won by a narrow margin.

He emphasized that his party had collated the results and was confident of their victory.

The controversy in Nsawam-Adoagyiri is a reflection of the intense rivalry between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC in the Region.

As the country awaits the official declaration of the election results, tensions remain high, and the situation in Nsawam-Adoagyiri is being closely monitored by election observers and security personnel.

BY Daniel Bampoe