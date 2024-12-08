Prince David Osei Reacts To 2024 Election Results

Actor Prince David Osei has responded to the results of the 2024 elections, reflecting on his vocal support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Prince David addressed the unexpected outcomes that saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing victory.

The actor revealed that his decision to back Dr. Bawumia was driven by admiration for the Vice President’s “solution-oriented policies,” which he described as bold and transformative for Ghana.

“I am no coward. My decision to support the NPP was a bold one, inspired by my firm belief in Dr. Bawumia’s audacious solution-oriented policies,” he stated.

He explained that his stance was rooted in a desire to champion ideas that could advance the nation, even if the election results did not align with his expectations.

Acknowledging the cyclical nature of Ghanaian politics, where voters often call for change every eight years, Osei expressed his respect for the democratic process.

“What a fascinating phenomenon we’ve just witnessed! Ghana has spoken, and the results were not quite what we all anticipated. Yet, it’s important to remember that the Almighty always has a plan, and Ghana often craves a change every eight years,” he said.

Despite the setback, the actor expressed pride in the efforts of the NPP team and his own contributions during the campaign.

“I am beyond proud of myself, my team, and our collective efforts; we gave it our all and fought a vigorous battle,” he added.

Prince David Osei extended his gratitude to supporters who stood by him and the NPP throughout the election period.

He also offered congratulations to the NDC on their victory, encouraging a spirit of healthy political rivalry.

“I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you who bolstered me with your unyielding support. A hearty congratulations to our worthy rivals, NDC.

Now, let the friendly banter and trolling commence,” he wrote.

The actor ended his message with a rallying call to NPP supporters, urging resilience and optimism for the future.

“We don’t give up. We shall bounce back stronger and more resilient in the next four years! Kukrudu!” he concluded, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the party’s vision.