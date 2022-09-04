Net2 TV Host Sacked For Insulting Bawumia

Justice Kweku Annan, host of “The Seat Show” air on Accra-based Net2 TV every Monday and Wednesday evening has been sacked.

This was disclosed by the owner of the station and maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the Assin Central MP, he decided after his attention was drawn to an insulting video made on YouTube by the host against Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Addressing some NPP supporters, Kennedy Agyapong who has expressed interest in the NPP flagbearership contest said, “l won’t allow my station or any of my staff to run down any flagbearer hopeful in my party. I want unity in the party after the contest.”

BY Daniel Bampoe