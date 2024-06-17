Nollywood Actress Stella Ikwuegbu Passes On

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is reported dead.

The sad news was revealed by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, also known as Stanley Ontop, via his Instagram page on Sunday.

Nwoko disclosed that Stella, who had been battling leg cancer, died on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

He wrote, “Popular Nollywood actress/veteran Mrs. Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The Veteran Actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer. Rest well, madam Stella.”

Another colleague, Ijele Ozioma Christy Ejiofor, expressed her grief in a heartfelt message: “Ukwu Gi Dia. Why? You scaled through several accidents and all. Eniure/Achiere came, and in less than a week, it killed you. Oh my… I feel bad. Stella Ikwuegbu, nenu Jennifer, you didn’t enjoy a thing. Why? Just why?”

Stella Ikwuegbu was well-respected in Nollywood for her contributions to the industry.

Her death is a significant loss to her colleagues and fans alike.