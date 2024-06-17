Carpenter Dies From Roof Top Building

In a tragic turn of events, an uncompleted storey building in Community 22 in the Ashaiman Municipality collapsed suddenly, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old carpenter.

The victim was working on the roofing of the structure when a portion of the building gave way.

Emergency response teams, including the Police and Fire Service personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene to search and retrieve the body from the rubble.

The lifeless body of the carpenter has been transported and housed at the mortuary of the Tema General Hospital.

