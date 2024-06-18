Afronita & Abigail Receive Rousing Welcome In Ghana After Britain’s Got Talent Success

A large crowd gathered at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday to welcome young dancing stars Afronita and Abigail after their impressive participation in the 2024 Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) reality show.

The duo captivated audiences with their sterling dance routines, earning widespread acclaim.

The welcoming crowd, which included fans, well-wishers, and members of Afronita’s dance academy, greeted the pair with flowers and cheers. Banners and songs of praise reflected the nation’s pride in the duo’s international success.

Afronita and Abigail had been in the UK for the duration of their participation in BGT, where their innovative choreography and dynamic stage presence earned them a place in the final, ultimately securing third position.

Speaking to the media, Afronita expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support they received both locally and internationally. According to her, their success on BGT serves as an inspiration for aspiring dancers in the country.

Abigail also shared her excitement and thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the competition.

Their triumphant return marks a significant moment for Ghanaian talent on the global stage, inspiring many young performers to pursue their dreams.