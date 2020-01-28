New Board Chair For Bayport Savings & Loans

Francis Wood

BAYPORT SAVINGS & Loans has appointed a new board chairman, Francis Wood.

Mr. Wood is an astute investment banking professional with decades of experience in leadership and professional qualifications in finance and architecture.

He took over as a substantive chairman from Kwame Pianim in September 2019.

Mr. Wood forms a part of the current board of five directors of Bayport Savings & Loans.

Other members of the board, according to a release issued by Bayport Savings and Loans, are Francis Sandro Rtveladze (Non-Executive Director), Nii Amankra Tetteh (Executive Director-Managing Director), David K. T. Adomakoh (Non-Executive Director) and Bryan Arlow (Non-Executive Director).

“These new but astute business leaders can’t wait to take the company to the next level,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the release quoted Mr. Wood as saying, “Every player in the banking and finance sector must contribute their quota, with significant leadership from the central bank in rebuilding and regaining the trust and confidence of customers and the economy at large.”

It further quoted him as indicating that, “Every economy, marketplace or industry is different from country to country and it is only players who have been in that space who have the most expertise, experience and are market savvy. To me, taking all theory into account, I think these players ought to be coming together perhaps more frequently and exchanging concrete and specific ideas that can be made public and come out with some kind of paper or document that goes into the banking regulation cycle.

“That is one way that the customer or marketplace will begin to see that the powers, authorities and players are taking this issue of building trust and confidence very seriously when it comes to the banking and finance sector.”

BY Melvin Tarlue