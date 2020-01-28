Shippers Request FDA Cooperation To Support Traders

Management of GSA and FDA in a group photograph

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck has called for deeper consultation between the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and her outfit on trade related issues that will help advance the cause of traders particularly, at Ghana’s ports and borders.

Bismarck made the request when she led a delegation from her office to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FDA, Delese Mimi Darko, at her office, Friday, in Accra.

The meeting discussed, among others, importers and clearing agents’ concerns about the implementation of new FDA charges on imports per LI 2386 (2019), concerns of small-scale exporters on export certification charges and examination of reefer products at the intrusive platform of MPS and the way forward to addressing them.

The visits form part of the GSA’s strategic plan to deepen its relationship with stakeholders in the shipping and logistics industry with the overall objective of protecting and promoting the interests of shippers in Ghana.

Receiving the delegation from the providers of shipping solutions, Mimi Darko commended the GSA for the visit to discuss issues of mutual concern.

From the FDA offices, the GSA team continued to the offices of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) where it held discussions with Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of GUTA.

Bismarck assured Dr Obeng of the GSA’s support on issues of concern to GUTA for the greater good of the trading community.

The GUTA boss also emphasised the importance of dialogue and consultation by state agencies with trade associations on policy directives and initiatives to engender harmony and peaceful climate for the growth of businesses to develop the country.

He commended the GSA for showing interest in the concerns of his association and pledged its commitment to the deepening of their relationship for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Some members of the management of the GSA, including the heads of freight and logistics, shipper services and trade facilitation, public relations and the Tema branch manager participated in the two meetings.