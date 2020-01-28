Angélique Kidjo Beats Burna Boy, Others To Win Grammy Award

Angélique Kidjo

Angélique Kidjo won Best World Music Album for ‘Celia’ at the 62nd Grammy Awards. This marks her fourth win in the category and fourth Grammy win overall.

During her acceptance speech, Kidjo celebrated a new generation of African artistes coming up to represent the continent while thanking luminaries who came before her for their contributions to world music, including Celia Cruz.

“Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generations of artistes coming from Africa gonna take you by storm and the time has come. This is for Burna Boy,” Kidjo said.

“Celia Cruz, for me, she’s the goddess of salsa. She’s the queen of salsa. She is one of those artistes that taught me at a young age that my gender cannot define who I am, that I can do everything I wanted to do.”

Kidjo beat out fellow nominees like Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat), Burna Boy (African Giant) and Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti).

She also gave an audience-rousing performance of ‘Afrika’ during the 62nd Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony.

–Grammy