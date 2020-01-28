Duncan-Williams’ Dominion TV Hits DSTV & GOTV

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, together with his business celebrity wife, Rosa Whitaker, has launched the Dominion Television (Dominion TV) on DStv (channel 364) and Gotv (channel 181).

The channel ‒ now available 24 hours daily across 49 African countries ‒ is the premier Christian lifestyle network on the continent.

The duo, combining their ministry and marketplace expertise, described Dominion TV as “a transformative network” capable of providing millions of viewers with life-changing contents that would help them to live inspired and empowered lives.

Dominion TV offers a wide range of contents across interests, including religious programmes featuring the best of African and global preaching, teaching, praise and prayers, films and documentaries.

Other programmes are music and entertainment; news and commentaries; health and fitness features; children’s programmes; uplifting and interactive talk shows and much more.

“Christianity is not a series of events, nor is it a Sunday appointment with God; but it is a way of life. Through Dominion, we are bringing the practices and principles of Christ into every facet of life,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams said.

“Dominion must operate as an innovative consumer and tech-driven company in order to be sustainable, but we will never lose sight of our mission to deploy new methods and modern creativity to help people live impactful and purposeful lives through the powerful example of Christ,” Rosa Whitaker added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio