Rahim Banda Supports Otumfuo Educational Foundation

Otumfuo shaking hands with Rahim Banda after receiving the books from him

Rahim Banda has taken his educational campaign dubbed ‘Back To School’ to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where he and his team paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He donated 500 branded books to support the Otumfuo Educational Foundation which was established over 20 years ago to provide brilliant but needy students with financial aid to help them further their education.

The foundation continues to make available other essential education materials to the deprived and under-served communities to make education accessible to all.

The young actor’s project is an initiative to help schoolchildren while projecting the Free SHS programme, to which he is an ambassador.

He was at the Manhyia Palace together with his father and filmmaker, Ahmed Banda, otherwise called Bandex, and a host of others to support schoolchildren in the Ashanti Region through Otumfuo Osei-Tutu.

“We got some motivational words from Otumfuo himself inspiring us to do more of what we have already started,” Rahim Bandex in a press statement to NEWS-ONE.