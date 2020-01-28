Over 300 Ambulances To Be Commissioned Today

President Nana Akufo-Addo will this morning commission the Over 300 ambulances, bringing an end to the debate over the distribution of the medical vehicles.

The commissioning ceremony is taking place at the Black Stars Square in Accra where the ambulances are currently parked.

After the ceremony, the ambulances will be distributed to the various constituencies including Mampong, Manso Adubia, Obuasi East, Asutifi North, Old Tafo, and Ledzokuku.

Other constituencies include Krowor, Tema West, Madina, Tema East, Ayawaso North, Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso East, Sege, Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Ayawaso Central, Cape Coast North, among others.

The ambulances were procured under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program with fundings from the $1 million per Constituency initiative.

