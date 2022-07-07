New E-levy Charges Out

Isaac Amoako

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced new E-Levy charges after the full implementation of the tax on a common platform.

Prior to the full implementation, customers were allowed to enjoy some exemptions per wallet, per account making it possible for customer with two different accounts to enjoy some exemption if they send GH₵100 twice using different accounts to other people.

However, with the common platform implementation, the tax will capture all transactions to allow for e-levy deductions meaning there would no longer be exemption of charges on per wallet, per account transactions.

A member of the e-levy implementation committee, Isaac Amoako explaining the new charges said, “In the phase one the exemption was being enjoyed per wallet, per account so if you have two wallets you basically enjoy ₵200 per day. With the common platform, you will only enjoy ₵100 you will not enjoy ₵200.”

He also noted that customers who have updated all their account numbers with the Ghana Card do not get to pay charges when they send to a number or an account they own.

“Those who operate as merchants, by merchant that means they receive payment for goods and services through one of these payment services providers … if the merchant is not registered with the GRA for income tax or VAT, then your customers are going to suffer e-levy,” he said.

It would be recalled that the GRA while announcing the implementation of the e-levy said the operationalisation of the levy from May 1 will be in a modified-phased approach.

This follows the results of an assessment carried out by the GRA to test the general readiness of some charging entities to integrate with the E-Levy management system.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri