‘New Force Not Threat To NPP’

George Ayisi

Communication Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), George Ayisi, has ruled out the leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, as being a threat to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) bid to win the 2024 election.

Speaking on TV3’s morning show yesterday, George Ayisi emphatically stated that Cheddar, who is cherished as one of the country’s leading entrepreneurs and real estate developers, has no political experience and, therefore, does not pose a threat to the NPP.

His submission was in reaction to the allegation that the Akufo-Addo government and the NPP are scared by Cheddar’s political ambition, hence the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation Convention at the Independence Square recently.

“Nana Kwame Bediako is not a threat. He is now coming to the political arena, which is a different ball game altogether,” he said.

George Ayisi further indicated that the organisers were not forthright with the details of the New Africa Foundation Convention and other security reasons, and these, he said, contributed to the cancellation of the programme.

“I think the organisers were not forthright with what they were doing. If you tell me you are organising a music concert and you are bringing Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Peter Obi, it doesn’t send the right signal because as a state we need to have security protocols in place for such African citizens,” he stressed.

It would be recalled that Cheddar, who is also founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group, made the declaration at a news conference to formally communicate the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation Convention at Independence Square in Accra on Sunday.

He explained that the New Africa Foundation Convention was supposed to be a platform to discuss and find solutions to the challenges facing Africa. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was cancelled.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke