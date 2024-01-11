Man Killed Over Woolen Carpet

A 32-YEAR-old man has been stabbed to death by his friend following a fight over a woolen carpet, which is used for mining, at Atuntuma in the Nyinahin area in the Ashanti Region.

Kwaku Poku, reportedly, bled profusely after one Okyere Darko, the suspect, stabbed him on his neck with a pair of scissors around 10:40am on January 5, 2024.

Poku was rushed to the Manso-Abore Hospital to help save his life, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.

A police document from the Atwima Division, which confirmed the unfortunate case, said suspect Okyere Darko has since gone into hiding after committing the heinous crime.

Part of the report said, “On 5/01/24 at about 10:40am Adobewura Police received a distress call from Hon. Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly member-elect for Achiase-Atuntuma Electoral Area to the effect that same day at about 10:00am a fisticuff ensued between Kwaku Poku, aged 32, now deceased, and one Okyere Darko, now at large, over the possession of a woolen carpet used for mining at Atuntuma.

“That in the course of events the said Okyere Darko stabbed the neck of the deceased with a pair of scissors, making him fall unconscious and had been rushed to Manso-Abore Hospital for treatment.

“On receipt of the complaint, two men proceeded to Atuntuma where the scene and the place of abode of the suspect were visited and thoroughly searched, but both the suspect and the murder weapon could not be found.

“Just as police decided to follow up to Manso-Abore Hospital to trace the deceased, news came in from the hospital that the deceased had passed on. The body has been deposited at Nyinahin Community Mortuary for autopsy, as investigation continues,” the police report said.

According to the police, a search party, comprising volunteers from Atuntuma and its adjoining areas, have been dispatched into the bush to capture the suspect, adding, “Efforts are also being made to get photographs of the suspect for publication as well as retrieve the weapon used for the crime.”

