New Jobs For 300 Graduates

Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, aimed at promoting job-creating growth of enterprises in Ghana and other African countries is partnering with leading online recruitment platform, Jobberman Ghana to provide training and jobs to 300 unemployed graduates across the country.

The partnership is aimed at contributing to the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation, being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with the objective of improving economic conditions in selected locations and industry sectors in Ghana, as well as promoting investment for jobs.

Harry Antarakis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jobberman Ghana, stated that: “This partnership is a groundbreaking feat that dawns the jobs creation ecosystem with the needed insights, capacity improvements and key actions in generating sustainable growth that democratizes employment opportunities and hiring in Ghana. We are very proud to be part of this impact-led initiative”

Over the period of the partnership, the institutions will work to fulfil the set programme objective of providing improved access to innovative, demand-oriented employment facilitation in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as increasing the job creating-growth of Ghanaian and European enterprises in Ghana.

Jobberman Ghana will today (November 11, 2021) host the Invest for Jobs – C-suite coffee chat to bring leading public and private tertiary institutions in Ghana into contact with Human Resource Managers from an array of sectors.

“The event aims at sensitising, educating and creating networking opportunities for Human Resource Managers and Tertiary Education Administrators. This falls in line with the Invest for Jobs’s objective of enabling capacity building and development workshops while ensuring that the target audience is matched with the right candidates to meet the objectives of their business.”, says Anne-Marie Castel-Langefeld Head of Component, Business & Invest, at Invest for Jobs.

“Therefore, the German Cooperation is pleased to support Jobberman’s initiative with an amount of 564,600 GHS to bridge the gap between academia and industry and to place 300 unemployed by the end of 2021.”

Jobberman Ghana, an online recruitment platform established in Ghana in 2012 to transform productivity in Ghana forms part of the investment portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media with a vision to be Ghana’s most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where it connects the right candidates with the right opportunities.

With over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security, GIZ works with businesses, civil society actors, and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio