New Juaben South NPP Parliamentary Asiprant Disqualified Over Impersonation

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP for the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Yaa Ansaa Safori has been disqualified from contesting the upcoming Parliamentary Primary over alleged impersonation.

The aspirant who is contesting the incumbent MP, a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, is reported to have forged the signature of an agent for endorsing her nomination forms.

However, during the vetting process, she was unable to prove after the Committee’s attention was drawn, hence her disqualification, paving the way for the Incumbent to go unopposed.

She bitterly expressed concerns about the decision of the committee to disqualify her, hence noted that she will petition the party Elections Committee for redress.

Ms Yaa Ansaa Safori was expected to appear before the Vetting Committee on Wednesday, but she was cooling off in Dubai.

Due to that, the incumbent MP only appeared before the committee, as she was reported to have written an official statement to the committee to explain why she wasn’t able to appear but rather came on Thursday.

On Thursday, she stormed the vetting grounds in a Tundra wagon to face the committee only to be told she had been disqualified after she failed to answer some questions on her documentation

In a relation to that, the Special Aides to the incumbent MP, John Adade and Opoku Gyamfi, are facing allegations of obtaining nomination forms and approaching polling station executives who endorsed the forms for the MP’s opponent, Yaa Ansaa Safori.

A concerned party member who is on Yaa Ansaa team, Kwabena Boateng who raised concern stated the importance of healthy competition in the upcoming primaries, stating that an uncontested victory would not be beneficial for the party in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the Eastern Regional executives, Kwabena Boateng aka KB expressed confidence in their leadership and called for a fair and transparent process without unwarranted disqualification.

He alleged threats, harassment, and intimidation towards polling station executives supporting Yaa Ansaa Safori and condemned the same as disgraceful and barbaric in modern-day politics.

He warned against creating disunity in an already fragile constituency and called on party leadership at both the constituency and regional levels to intervene and rectify the situation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe