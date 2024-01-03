I Will Market Atwima Kwanwoma To the World- Aspiring MP

KWAKU KYEI Ofori, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has pledged to make the area a hub for the production of ginger and cassava to the world.

Farmers in the Atwima Kwanwoma enclave, face a host of challenges in transporting their farm products due to the bad road network.

The aspiring MP pledged to assist farmers, predominantly ginger and cassava farmers to enable them to expand their farming.

He added, “My vision for Atwima Kwanwoma is very clear and is going to be branded into something different than the constituency.”

He further noted, “Farmers and processing companies will be able to expand their scope higher than other people and be able to develop in Atwima Kwanwoma.”

The aspiring MP who is also the Deputy Director General for Curriculum and Assessment said these after submitting his nomination form to contest the parliamentary elections of the party at Twedie, the district capital.

Kwaku Kyei Ofori, who is seeking to unseat the incumbent MP and the Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, during the primaries said the constituency would globally be known in his era as the capital for the “growth of ginger”, which can be used in different ways to develop the people of Atwima Kwanwoma.

“There are as well cassava farmers and I believe that from henceforth, we can leverage on cassava to be able to expand the opportunities and the prosperity of the people of Atwima Kwanwoma,” he posited.

The youth, he said, would also have the opportunity to develop with regards to hands-on skills and skill development.

He was hopeful that, this would expand and broaden the opportunities for the indigenes of Atwima Kwanwoma and bring more gains to them as well.

He decried the ways Atwima Kwanwoma was lacking in terms of developmental projects, especially job and business opportunities, and pledged to lobby for funds to support the natives.

“Atwima Kwanwoma and small businesses are lacking the ability to access funding. They are lacking the creativity of jobs and job opportunities. As their next MP, I will by the grace of God make sure that I lobby for funding opportunities for small and medium scale businesses in the area,” he observed.

He appealed to the delegates in the constituency to support his vision which is creating opportunities for farmers, youth development and small and medium scale businesses.

” The dawn of the new hope, Kwaku Kyere Ofori has arrived and I believe strongly that if they (delegates) vote for me I will unite all to enable the party break the 8,” he appealed

He stated, “I have realized that there are some forms of intimidation in Atwima Kwanwoma which has led to the disunity in the party. As a father who is going to lead the constituents, I will reach out to and bring together those who supported me or not to the table as a family,” adding “After I am elected as their MP, there is going to be one Atwima Kwanwoma and united we will fight together to be able to deliver for the people of the area.

From David Afum, Kumasi