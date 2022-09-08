New Police Station For Bantama

The new police station

THE MEMBER of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, yesterday commissioned a new police station for the Bantama Ahenbronum community, a suburb in his constituency.

Francis Asenso-Boakye handed over the fully furnished building to the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye-Yiadom.

The building, which has been constructed as part of efforts to improve security in the area, would house the Ghana Police Service in the area. It forms part of government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), an initiative by President Akufo-Addo.

“Since I became your MP, we have initiated several projects to ensure the safety of constituents, including a new police station for Ohwim and Bohyen. This goes to demonstrate my willingness to improving security and safety in Bantama,” the MP said.

DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, on his part, expressed appreciation to the government and in particular the MP for his efforts in the fight against crime.

He noted that there is the need for more infrastructure and logistical support for the police, to ensure effective policing.

He also cautioned that the station is the property of government and, therefore, advised against any form of interferences from political office holders in the discharge of their duties.

Former MP for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, expressed appreciation to his successor Asenso-Boakye for seeing to the completion of the project.