‘Poor Communication Strategy, Cause Of Policy Failure’

Some participants in a pose after the forum

The Founder and past president of the African University College of Communications, Prof. Kojo Yankah, has attributed policy failure by organisations, especially governments, to poor implementation of communication strategies.

Speaking at a forum organised by the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the school, he said most political parties deploy people to speak on various issues who are not abreast of communication strategies to achieve the expected results.

He said, “Before you speak as a communicator for political party or government, do you have that credibility, are people related to the message, do you have the needed knowledge and skills to send that message, is the message going to improve the life of people. It is not just about mounting radio or a television station to communicate, but how that message will improve the life of the citizens.”

He, therefore, urged communicators in all spheres of jobs to acquire the needed skills and knowledge to communicate in ways that are aimed at improving the development of people and the nation at large.

Touching on digitalisation as the recent way of communicating, Prof. Yankah said though government has competing demands in meeting the needs of the citizens, it should expedite actions on reaching majority of Ghanaians who are not actively connected to the digital space.

He mentioned that the development of a nation could only be achieved if people, particularly in the remote parts of the country, could be made part of the political process in the digital era.

According to him, out of about 31 million Ghanaians, there were only 50 per cent of the population that uses internet.

That, he said, has the potential of depriving many Ghanaians of fully participating in the development process, which is largely by digitalisation in recent times.

School of Communication Studies, formerly Department of Communication Studies, established in 1972, has produced notable personalities including former President Mahama and other notable people occupying various positions in Ghana and abroad.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Dr. Mustapha Hamid; Madam Esther Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm; Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of NCCE, and Madam Baaba Coffie of Mahogany Consult took turns to discuss the theme for the seminar: “Development beyond Politics: Can the tenets of Strategic Communication help in the digital era?”

The forum also brought together members of the academia, past students of the School of Communication Studies and other stakeholders.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah