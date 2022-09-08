3 Arrested Over Killing Of Fulani Herdsman

THE POLICE in the Upper West Region have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Fulani herdsman.

The suspects are John Dakurah, Numbuzie Chawinaa and Tankpare Sylvester, while the deceased has also been identified as Demo Jeti, 29 years.

A statement issued and signed by Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng of the Public Affairs Unit said that the suspects were arrested from their hideouts in Kuntaali village.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased took his cattle to the Kuntaali bush for grazing in the morning of July 1, 2022, but only the cattle returned home later that day.

“The lifeless body of the deceased was later found lying in between Chari and Kuntaali villages by the police,” he stated.

According to Chief Inspector Boateng, the body was deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa, for autopsy and later handed over to the deceased’s family for burial.

“Suspects are in police custody and will be put before the court to face justice,” he added.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey