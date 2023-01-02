New Rates For Agents At Ports Take Effect

New rates for freight forwarders following announcement by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) and Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) take effect from Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The new rates follow an agreement signed by the two giants in the maritime industry, to guide Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents who assist importers to clear their goods at the country’s two seaports, Tema and Takoradi ports, and land ports at Elubo and Aflao borders, as well as the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The new rates is said to be in accordance with the GSA’s 2012 (L.1.21900), which ensures that charges correspond with the services provided.

Explaining the issues to freight forwarders, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, Benonita Bismarck, said that the new rates were borne out of extensive stakeholders’ meetings with Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents.

He implored Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents not to short-change importers but to adhere to the new rates.

“We have gone through a tough time to get to these rates, which as we agreed, are commensurate with the services you render to importers and exporters. What we hope for is that your members would not charge more than this but feel free to charge less per the relationship you have with your customers,” she remarked.

For his part, the Vice President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Peter Mensah, cautioned the public to be wary of activities of fake forwarders.

Find the new rates for freight forwarders below

By Vincent Kubi