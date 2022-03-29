Nigeria vs Ghana Crunch Game: FG Orders Closure Of Offices By 1pm

The Nigeria Federal Government on Monday ordered the closure of government offices in Abuja by 1pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in support of the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying match against the Black Stars of Ghana.

This was contained in a memo by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, asking workers in the Federal Capital, Abuja to throw their support behind the team.

The government reiterated the need to mobilise support for the Super Eagles, to ensure qualification.

“As you are aware the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, playoff (return leg).

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022,” the memo read in part.

Nigeria and Ghana clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday evening in what is perhaps the most anticipated and potentially –explosive encounter in the two countries’ 71-year, 58-match rivalry, after the opening 90 minutes in Kumasi ended scoreless.

BY Vincent Kubi