Nigerian Envoy Visits Nsawam Inmates

The High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana, Ambassador Ibok-Ette Ibas, has urged prison inmates to see their incarceration as an opportunity to start life afresh.

He advised them to remain hopeful and learn from their past mistakes and be law-abiding when the time is due for them to walk out of prison.

“Prison yard is an avenue and centre of rehabilitation and training ground for a turnaround for those who opt for new life,” he added.

He gave the advice when he visited the Nsawam Prison as part of activities to commemorate the Independence Day of Nigeria.

Items such as toiletries, food, and clothing were presented to some 500 inmates of the prison, which has various departments, among them a tertiary institution, factories, farms, and vocational training centres.

The High Commissioner also interacted with some Nigerian inmates in the prison who appealed to him to arrange a prisoner exchange with the Ghana Government to enable them to complete their jail terms in their home country.

They also appealed for more support in terms of upkeep as the feeding allowance of GH¢1.80 pesewas per inmate was woefully inadequate.

By Issah Mohammed